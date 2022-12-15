Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.08.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

