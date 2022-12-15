Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $230.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

