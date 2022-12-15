Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 114.0% during the second quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 186,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 148.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.