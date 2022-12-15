Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,722 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter.

EFR stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

