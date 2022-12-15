Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.09.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $368.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average of $299.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

