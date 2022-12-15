Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 130,307.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

