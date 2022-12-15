Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

A opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

