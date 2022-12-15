Intersect Capital LLC Sells 22 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $814.50 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.78.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

