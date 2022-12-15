Intersect Capital LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Stock Up 1.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

