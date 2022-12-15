Intersect Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $334.68 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.03 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.65 and a 200 day moving average of $289.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

