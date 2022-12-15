Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,343,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.