Intersect Capital LLC Sells 39,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,706 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

