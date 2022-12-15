Intersect Capital LLC Sells 618 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -295.58 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

