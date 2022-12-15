Intersect Capital LLC Sells 910 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

