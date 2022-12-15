Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 200,547 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CRC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

