Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.70 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

