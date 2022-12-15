Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.