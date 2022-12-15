Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,765 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after buying an additional 202,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

