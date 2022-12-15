Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,765 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $31,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 445,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

