Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,139 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Intuit were worth $139,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

INTU stock opened at $418.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

