Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.02

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.02 and traded as high as $152.96. Investors Title shares last traded at $144.06, with a volume of 7,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Investors Title by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investors Title by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

