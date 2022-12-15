Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of JANX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
