Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

