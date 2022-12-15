Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWSM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,679,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 256,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,932,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWSM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

