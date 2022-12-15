Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,746 shares of company stock worth $7,845,494. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

