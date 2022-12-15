Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.93.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$48.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.07. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

