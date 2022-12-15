Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

GNK opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

