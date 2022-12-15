Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

