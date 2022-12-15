Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jeffersonville Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13% Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors 25.54% 11.91% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 17.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million $5.94 million 11.27 Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors $7.05 billion $1.92 billion 10.23

Jeffersonville Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors 929 6398 6210 258 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Jeffersonville Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jeffersonville Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp competitors beat Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2022, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.