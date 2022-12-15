JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.22. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 2,491 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 283,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,216. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

