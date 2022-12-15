Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

