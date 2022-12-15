Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.79. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 10,027 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
