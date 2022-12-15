Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.79. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 10,027 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

