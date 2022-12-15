Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Kforce by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kforce by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.