Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,591 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

