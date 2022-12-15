Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

