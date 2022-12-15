Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.