Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.85. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

