Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Monday, December 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 336,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

