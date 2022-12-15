Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

