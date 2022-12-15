Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.68

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $32.31. Koppers shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 112,634 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $663.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

