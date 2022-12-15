Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $18.31. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 213,570 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LBAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

