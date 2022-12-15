Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Critical Review

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and MingZhu Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $3.81 million 1.34 $960,000.00 ($0.04) -1.35 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.68 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MingZhu Logistics.

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -54.19% N/A -89.88% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and MingZhu Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

