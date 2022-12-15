Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,757 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $263,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

