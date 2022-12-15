Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

