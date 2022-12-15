Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,865 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,811 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

LPX opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

