Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Insider Tom Walker Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) insider Tom Walker acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £29,760 ($36,510.86).

Lowland Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON LWI opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.92. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.79).

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.