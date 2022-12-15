Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.