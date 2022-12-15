Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to SEK 65

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 69 to SEK 65 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.