Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.0 %

M stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.