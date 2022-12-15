Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Insider Luke Ellis Sells 11,363 Shares of Stock

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,669.37).

Man Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.61) on Thursday. Man Group Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 645.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

