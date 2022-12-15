Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.85. Marchex shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 32,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

